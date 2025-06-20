Panic Prevails As Women Spot Snake In Delhi Metro; Netizens Laugh At The Bizarre Situation

Viral Video: A shocking video from the Women's coach of a Delhi Metro has surfaced on Instagram, which revealed several women standing on seats and jumping in the metro coach to avoid a snake.

The bizarre episode unfurled when some women spotted a snake in the metro and panicked. As panic grabbed more and more people on the train, everybody started screaming and bouncing to stay away from the snake.

Fear Caught Hold Of People In Metro

Delhi Metro has become a fun ride for adventure lovers as every week brings in new viral clips from the metro. From a couple's excessive PDA to people dancing and doing skincare inside the metro, we have seen it all, but this time the metro became a mini zoo as people spotted a snake in the coach.

The viral clip does not show exactly how long the snake was or if it was venomous. However, the clip does record several women holding onto the support rod on the metro ceiling and hanging on the edge of the seats to avoid what is presumably a snake as per the caption of the viral video.

A lady can be seen repeatedly pressing the emergency call button to alarm the train operator while everybody else, holds onto the support rods for their dear lives. Screaming at the top of one's lungs and panic can be heard throughout the video.

"Is That My Ex?": Netizens Laugh At The Absurd Situation

The video is too short to say anything about the situation for sure, but that is more than enough time for the internet to make memes make light of the wild case.

Taunting his boss one user wrote, "Aree mera boss hoga dhyan se wo mar gya toh salry nhi milegi humko," (Oh it must be my boss. Be careful. If he dies, we won't get our salary).

Hinting toward surprise entries in reality shows one said, "Wild card entry." The comment section took full creative liberty to taunt the people they don't like and make hilarious comments in the wake of the situation.