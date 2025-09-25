Caught on Cam: Creepy Man Keep Staring at Woman in Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral After She Confronts Him

The video shows a man staring at a woman in the Delhi Metro has gone viral. | Image: Reddit

Viral Video: A video showing a man staring at a woman for nearly 15 minutes in the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media.

The woman, who was clearly uncomfortable, recorded the man’s creepy stare and later confronted him.

She shared the video on Reddit’s r/Delhi community with the caption, “creep creep creep creep.”

What Happened?

The video shows a man kept staring at the woman without looking away. At first , the woman tried to ignore him but when he kept staring at her uncomfortably. Then the woman decided record him.

“This man was giving a death stare for 15 minutes straight, so I stared back until I got so uncomfortable that I had to pull out my camera and confront him,” she wrote.

Social Media Reacts

Many people praised the woman for standing up to the man and called out his disturbing behavior. Comments like these appeared:

“Some men have no shame. Glad you called him out.”

“It takes guts to stare back and let them know you’re aware.”