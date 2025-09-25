'Snake is Also Bengalified': Snake Swims With Fish in Its Mouth in Flooded Backyard of Kolkata Home, Internet Reacts

The video shows a snake swimming through floodwater with a fish in its mouth. | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: Just when you thought you had seen everything, the City of Joy gives the internet a moment to remember. A snake swimming through a flooded backyard with a fish in its mouth.

Shared by Instagram user Atreyee Mitra, the video is captioned with, “Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo.” The opening text on the video reads, “Just Kolkata things."

Social Media Reacts: “Bro is Bengali Now”

One person commented, "Bro proved that he is Bengali."

Second user joked, "In Kolkata, even snakes eat mach-bhaat (fish and rice)!"

Another wrote, "Bhai aaj full party karega (Bro’s going to party tonight)."

Fourth person wrote, "Even snakes in Kolkata eat mach-bhaat."

The video comes as Kolkata faces heavy flooding due to recent nonstop rains. Streets have turned into rivers, and daily life has been seriously disrupted. In another viral video, a Rolls-Royce Ghost was spotted abandoned in the middle of a flooded road a symbol of how severe the situation has become.