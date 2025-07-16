Caught on Cam: Indian Woman Tries to Shoplift Items Worth Rs 1.11 Lakh from US Target Store | Watch

A woman allegedly attempted to shoplift goods worth Rs 1.11 lakh from Target in US | Image: Body Cam Edition/YouTube

A video showing an Indian woman trying to shoplift goods worth over $1,300 (approx. Rs 1.11 lakh) from a Target store in Illinois has gone viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking debate on social media.

The incident was captured in bodycam footage, now circulating across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and X. The video was originally uploaded as part of an 18-minute vlog by the YouTube channel 'Body Cam Edition' and later reshared in multiple shorter clips.

According to a Target employee, the woman was seen spending nearly seven hours inside the store, walking through different aisles, picking up various items, and eventually trying to exit through the west gate without paying.

“We saw this woman roaming around the store for the last 7 hours,” the staffer tells police in the video. “She picked up items, checked her phone, and tried to leave without paying.”

In the video, the woman, reportedly a visitor from India, is confronted by police and insists she can pay for the items. However, officers reject her offer, stating that the chance to pay was before she attempted to leave the store.

“You want to pay for it now, but you weren’t paying for it previously,” an officer responds.

The woman pleads, saying she didn’t mean to cause trouble. She says she’s not a resident of the US and shows an Indian ID, which reportedly didn’t match the name she initially gave to the officers. The video ends with the woman being charged with felony theft and taken into custody for further processing.

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly gained traction, with many users expressing disbelief, criticism, and concern.

“Who steals for 7 hours? That’s a whole shift at Subway girl, go apply,” one user joked.

“There’s no language barrier. She knows exactly what she’s doing,” another commented.

Others defended the broader Indian community, saying:

“Yes, what she did is wrong. But don’t stereotype an entire group based on one person.”

Some users also discussed cultural differences, while others criticized the woman’s actions as giving a bad name to visitors and immigrants.

Investigation Ongoing