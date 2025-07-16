Jaw-Dropping Video: Man Catches Giant Green Anaconda From Murky Water With Bare Hands, Internet Stunned!

A video of a man pulling a giant anaconda from a muddy swamp with his bare hands has gone viral on the internet. | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: In a video that has stunned the internet, a man was seen catching a massive green anaconda using nothing but his bare hands.

The video shared on Instagram by user Dylan Joseph Singer, shows the brave man pulling the giant snake straight out of a muddy swamp, leaving viewers amazed.

Watch the viral video:

The video was captioned, “Like it ain’t no thang. Anaconda rescued, rehabilitated, and reintroduced.”

Since being posted, the video has drawn over 86,000 views and continues to circulate widely across social media platforms, leaving viewers both amazed and shocked.

What shocked people even more was how the man seemed to know exactly where the snake’s head was, despite the dirty, unclear water.

According to the post, the anaconda was rescued, rehabilitated, and then safely reintroduced back into the wild.

Social Media Reacts ‘How Did He Know Where the Head Was?’

Social media users were left both amazed and terrified, with many questioning how someone could perform such a daring act.

One user wrote, “Wear protection bro, accidents do happen.” Another commented, “How he knows where’s the head is at when the water is all dirty and swampy? This was so scary-I could never!”