Caught On Cam: Lawyer 'Kisses' Woman Before Delhi HC Virtual Proceedings, Video Goes Viral

A viral video shows a lawyer allegedly kissing a woman before Delhi High Court virtual proceedings. Outrage and worries about professional ethics on social media were raised by the video. The incident reportedly occurred when a case was being heard online via video conference as part of regular court procedures.

The incident happened on Tuesday as people were waiting for the judge to arrive, and the court was not in session. It is still unknown who the woman and the lawyer in the video are. Only the side of the lawyer's face is visible in the video as he sits in his room dressed for court, angled slightly away from the camera.

A woman was captured in the video, and the attorney then seems to take her hand and draw her in. The woman attempts to resist and appears uncertain, but the lawyer gives her a quick kiss before she backs off. It is still unknown who the woman and the lawyer in the video are.

How Social Media Reacted To This:

Social media users swiftly condemned the video once it went viral.

Users were shocked and indignant. "What a shame," a user commented. "He was caught, but everyone else who works remotely is the same," the other person continued.

"DHC proceedings are currently the most entertaining. It's a spectacle every day, from somber rulings to erratic courtroom antics!