Caught on Camera: Car’s Fuel Tank Explodes, Ignites Huge Fireball in Virginia

Arlington: A vehicle explosion rocked a parking area in Arlington’s Crystal City neighborhood, just five miles from Washington, D.C.

The fiery blast, captured on video, was confirmed by Arlington Fire & EMS to be the result of a BLEVE, a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion, caused by a ruptured fuel tank.

The explosion, which occurred in a residential parking lot, scorched at least three nearby vehicles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians.

"Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire," the Arlington Fire Department wrote in a statement. Officials confirmed that the cause of the explosion is under investigation but has been deemed non-suspicious by the Fire Marshal’s office.

In a public safety reminder, the department added: “Please leave car fires to the professionals, as things like this can occur. Get out, stay clear, and call for help!”

The incident follows another fiery vehicle blaze that made headlines on June 29, when a delivery truck caught fire in the same region.