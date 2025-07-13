Caught on Camera: IAS Officer Slaps Student Multiple Times During Exam in MP

Madhya Pradesh: A video showing Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind District Magistrate Sanjeev Srivastava repeatedly slapping a student during an exam has gone viral, sparking outrage and raising concerns over the officer’s conduct.

A few months ago, in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, a disturbing incident unfolded inside an examination hall when District Magistrate Sanjeev Srivastava was caught on camera repeatedly slapping a student during a BSc 2nd-year Mathematics exam at Deendayal Dangraulia Mahavidyalaya. The video has recently gone viral, drawing sharp criticism on social media over the official's conduct.

In the clip, Srivastava, holding a paper, is seen confronting the student, identified as Rohit Rathore, before dragging him out of his seat and slapping him multiple times. Another video shows the officer escorting Rathore to a room resembling a staff room, handing over the paper to another man, and continuing to slap the student while questioning, “Where is your paper?”

‘I Couldn’t Speak Up, Because he is an IAS Officer’: Student Alleges Assault

Rathore later alleged that the repeated slapping had affected his ear but said he felt helpless because Srivastava was an IAS officer and he “couldn’t say anything.”

Defending his actions, Collector Srivastava claimed he was investigating an organised cheating racket at the college. “I had received complaints of mass cheating. Some students were smuggling question papers outside to get them solved and bringing back the answers,” he said, adding that he has recommended the college not be used as an exam centre in the future.

This Wasn’t the First Time Srivastava Was in Trouble

This incident adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding Collector Srivastava. Just days earlier, the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, while hearing a Public Works Department-related case, questioned his conduct, stating: “The Chief Secretary should decide whether such an officer should continue in the field or not.”

Adding further pressure, Bhind Tehsildar Mala Sharma has recently accused Srivastava and SDM Parag Jain of mental harassment. In a letter to the Chief Minister, she stated, “If anything happens to me due to this torture, the responsibility will lie with Collector Sanjeev Srivastava and Gohad SDM Parag Jain.”