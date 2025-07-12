Teen Gives Tearful Eulogy After Killing Mom and Stepfather | Watch

Teen who gave tearful eulogy for parents now charged with their murder. | Image: X

Carroll County: A 17-year-old girl who delivered a tearful eulogy for her mother and stepfather earlier this year is now facing charges in their murders. Authorities say digital evidence and social media activity played a key role in unraveling what they now call a staged display of grief.

Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, has been charged with the February 20 shooting deaths of her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Patrick voluntarily turned herself in this week after months of investigation.

Officials said she was also the person who initially called 911, reporting that her 5-year-old sister had found the couple’s bodies in the bedroom of their home. Both victims had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Grief or Calculated Cover-Up?

Following the killings, Patrick took to TikTok to share emotional tributes and seek public sympathy. In multiple videos, she appeared distraught, asking for “prayers for healing” and expressing how much she missed her parents. "It’s like a horror movie that never ends," she wrote in one post.

In another, she said she was “so homesick” and claimed, “I never realized how much I needed y’all until now.”

Video footage of her delivering a tearful eulogy at her parents’ memorial service also circulated online. "I never once imagined y’all not being here," she told mourners.

But some relatives began to question the sincerity of her mourning. According to investigators, those doubts were soon validated through "mountains of physical and digital evidence" and numerous interviews that led to her arrest.

Desperate for Sympathy, Outreach to True Crime Influencers

In a surprising twist, authorities revealed that Patrick allegedly contacted true crime podcasters and influencers online, urging them to cover her parents’ deaths.

She portrayed herself as a grieving daughter seeking justice, all while, according to law enforcement, knowing she was responsible for the crime.

“She’s been on TikTok acting like she knew nothing,” one investigator noted, “posting videos where she’s crying, talking about how she misses them just living her life as if she didn’t do it.”



Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the killings. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said it remains unclear what drove the teenager to commit the act.

"We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents," Hulsey said. "She’s 17. She’s been living with different relatives and moving from place to place. She’s kind of been out on her own."