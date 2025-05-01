Caught on Camera: Man Throws Chilli Powder in Shop Owner’s Eyes, Escapes With Rs 50,000 Cash | Watch

Viral Video: In a shocking robbery caught on camera, a mobile shop owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor was attacked and robbed of ₹50,000 in broad daylight on Wednesday, April 30. The dramatic incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the robber throwing red chilli powder into the shopkeeper’s eyes before fleeing with the cash.

The incident took place at the mobile shop of a man named Suhail. According to reports, the robber entered Suhail’s shop pretending to be a regular customer. He first asked for a ₹19 recharge and later requested another one for ₹29. All the while, he kept his face covered with a mask.

As Suhail was busy doing the recharges, the man suddenly pulled out chilli powder from his jacket and threw it into Suhail’s eyes. The unexpected attack left Suhail in intense pain and temporarily blinded.

Taking advantage of the confusion, the robber quickly grabbed ₹50,000 in cash from the drawer. Suhail tried to stop him by grabbing his hand, but the man managed to break free and run out of the shop.

Despite his blurry vision and burning eyes, Suhail ran after the thief and shouted for help. People nearby rushed to help him, poured water into his eyes, and called the police.

Soon after, police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras in the shop. The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern.