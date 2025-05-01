Driver Offers Namaz Inside Bus, Karnataka Govt Orders Probe After Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: A video from Karnataka has gone viral, showing a state transport bus driver stopping the vehicle mid-route with passengers still on board to offer namaz. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening along the Hubballi-Haveri highway near Javeri and has triggered a prompt response from the Karnataka Transport Department.

In the now-viral video, the driver can be seen sitting inside the bus and performing namaz, undisturbed and focused, as traffic continues to move normally outside. Passengers remain seated, watching quietly.

Watch the video:

Here’s How Social Media Reacted:

The video has caused anger online. Many people said a public bus should not stop for one person’s personal activity.

One user wrote, “What is going on in Karnataka? Is it legal? please look into it.”

Another said, “He should be suspended.”

People are calling for action and asking officials to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Following the public reaction to the video, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy ordered an immediate inquiry. In a letter addressed to the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), the minister called the act "objectionable," emphasizing that government staff must adhere to service rules.

“The staff working in public service must follow rules and regulations. While everyone has the right to practice their religion, it must not interfere with official duties. Stopping a bus mid-route to perform namaz, especially with passengers onboard, is not acceptable,” Reddy stated in the letter.