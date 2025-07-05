Caught on Camera: Pet Lion Escapes, Attacks Woman and Kids on Lahore Street, Video Sparks Outrage

Lahore: A shocking video from Lahore has gone viral, showing an 11-month-old pet lion escaping its owner's home and attacking a woman and her two young children in a residential neighborhood.

The video, shared on X, shows the lion clawing at the victims while bystanders scream for help. According to police, the lion attacked a woman and her children aged five and seven on the street.

According to reports, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Though they sustained serious injuries, police confirmed that none of them are in critical condition.

The children's father alleged that the lion’s owners showed no concern during the attack. Instead, he claimed they appeared “amused” by the chaos, watching from a distance without trying to stop it.

The incident has triggered widespread public outrage.

Police responded swiftly following the incident. A spokesperson from the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations in Lahore told AFP that the suspects fled the scene with the lion but were apprehended within 12 hours.

Three men have been taken into custody, and the lion was seized by authorities. The animal has since been moved to a local wildlife park, where officials report it is in good health.