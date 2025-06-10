Celebrations To Mourning: Raja Raghuvanshi's Wedding Videos Go Viral Amid Wife Sonam's Voluntary Surrender

Meghalaya Murder: What began as a joyous marriage celebration for the newlywed Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi from Madhya Pradesh ended up being a lifetime bone-chilling trauma for both families. From the wedding hall to a gorge in Meghalaya, the murder mystery has spiraled into a crime thriller.

Recent revelations point towards Sonam and her lover, Raj Kushwaha, killing Raja Raghuvanshi to live with each other. Police uncovered the plan on Monday, and since then, social media has been buzzing with the wedding videos of the couple. Netizens are baffled as to why Sonam married Raja in the first place if she wanted to live with somebody else.

Festivities turned into horror

The murder case has shaken the nation and people are making all types of speculations regarding the motive and planning behind the gruesome killing. Amidst this, videos from Raj and Sonam Raghuvanhsi's weddings are going viral.

The videos were seemingly shared by an account that claims to be the victim's sister. Various accounts have been reposting the videos since then.

One of the videos, which is allegedly the last video recorded of the victim before he went missing shows a person who claims to be Raja's sister transitioning into different wedding outfits with the groom-to-be until he is in the wedding hall wearing a 'sherwani' alongside his to-be wife, Sonam.

Another video shared by a different account shows Raja's alleged sister playfully pointing out the bride and groom saying "Shadi me do log bina bulaye aye hai" (two people have entered the marriage hall without invitation).

The visibly ecstatic mood soon turned into a dismal atmosphere after the couple went missing during their honeymoon just days after their wedding.

Murder conspiracy with lover

The first step towards the harrowing murder of Raja Raghuvanshi was when the couple got married on May 11. On May 20 they left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on the insistence of Sonam as revealed by the family members.

The couple reached Mawlakhiyat village on a rented scooter on May 22, descended 3,000 steps to see the scenic living root bridges, where they spent the night at a homestay and left the next morning. After the couple checked out of the homestay on May 23 around 6 am, they lost contact with their family.

The couple was reported missing and a search operation was launched. Raja's decomposed body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near the Wei Sawdong waterfall. A tattoo on his hand confirmed Raja's identity.

The post-mortem report revealed that Raja was hit twice on the head with a sharp weapon and a murder charge was confirmed following this. Search for Sonam continued.

A homicide case was officially registered after authorities found some additional evidence like a woman’s white shirt, a strip of medicine, a damaged mobile phone screen, and a smartwatch.

The case became complex. Police found a machete that is generally not used in the region. Sonam's call history revealed she had been in touch with the suspects a few days before the disappearance of the couple.

"The first person arrested was Rajput from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh. The second was Chauhan from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The third was Kushwaha, also from Indore," said East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, at a press conference in Shillong.

After the arrest of the suspects, Sonam "voluntarily surrendered" in Ghazipur, days after her disappearance. "If you look at it logically, all these days she hadn't come but last night when Raj Kushwaha and others were caught, suddenly she surfaced. That speaks for itself," said SP Vivek Syiem.