CEO Gives 3 Days' Paid Leave, Rs 10K To Employees For Mother's Day Trip; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: A Delhi-based CEO has won millions of hearts on social media after announcing three days' paid leave and a ₹10,000 reimbursement for all his employees to take their parents on a trip on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Rajat Grover, who heads a Delhi-based marketing and PR firm, shared the initiative in an Instagram video that sparked widespread appreciation on social media. In the clip, Grover spoke about the quiet distance that accumulates between working professionals and their parents over years of long hours and hectic routines.

He urged his employees to ask their parents about their favourite food and a place they have always wanted to visit, and then simply go. The company, he announced, would cover three days of fully paid leave and reimburse up to ₹10,000 in travel expenses per employee.

He said, “Sometimes we do not ask them. We are in our own busy lifestyle. We go home early in the morning and return home late at night. We never even ask. Sometimes we know, but sometimes we don't even ask."

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Reminding his employees that we live in the “world of mortals”, Grover added, “So, we don't know anything about health.”

'It’s Time We Asked Them One Question'

Urging his employess to take their parents on a trip, Rajat Grover said, “We are announcing a three-day leave for the family trip. Where you want to go? What's your favorite thing? Ask them, book the tickets, pack the bags. For three days, it will be the paid leave from the company. You guys should go with your parents. Because we are never aware of what's coming next. It's okay that there should be a culture of loyalty. But sometimes we have to take care of our people around. Whether it is our partner. But it should be with the family. Mom and Dad should be there."

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Captioning the video, the CEO wrote that people routinely say "one day" to the same parents who spent their entire lives saying "yes", giving their time, energy, and dreams without asking for anything back. His post ended with a call to ask parents one question: what is something they always wanted to do?

The response online was overwhelmingly positive. Social media users praised Grover for what many described as an unusually human gesture in the corporate world, with several calling on larger companies to follow suit.

Mother's Day falls on May 10 this year.