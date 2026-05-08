Love Behind Bars: Jailer Falls In Love With Murder Convict, Marries Him After His Sentence Ends

Satna: A tale of an unusual love has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh' Satna Central Jail, where a female jailer fell in love with a murder convict.

Jail assistant superintendent Firoza Khatoon first came into contact when murder convict Dharmendra Singh was serving a life sentence in a 2007 murder case involving former Chandla Nagar Parishad vice-president Krishna Dutt Dixit, whose body had been buried after the killing. Khatoon was posted as warrant in-charge at the time, while Dharmendra handled warrant-related work inside the jail.

Their professional interactions gradually turned into friendship and later a relationship. Dharmendra, who is a resident of Chandla in Chhatarpur district, was released from prison around four years ago after spending nearly 14 years behind bars. He was granted relief on grounds of good conduct.

Following his release, the two decided to formalise their relationship and get married. The duo recently tied the knot as per Hindu rituals.

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Their wedding was solemnised with Vedic rituals and chants, with members of the Bajrang Dal present at the ceremony.

Khatoon's Muslim family members opposed the inter-faith relationship and did not attend the wedding. In their absence, Satna district Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) vice-president Rajbahadur Mishra and his wife stepped in to perform the kanyadaan.

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