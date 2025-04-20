Chaos at Delhi Airport: Passenger Slaps Air India Staff After 7-Hour Flight Delay | WATCH

Viral Video: A huge scene unfolded at Delhi Airport recently when an Air India flight to Mumbai was delayed by over seven hours. The flight, which was supposed to leave at 11 PM, finally took off around 6:30 AM. Tired, frustrated, and angry, many passengers said they were left without proper updates or help from the airline.

The situation escalated when a passenger, reportedly concerned about his ailing father, lost his temper and slapped an airline staff member.

A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media. In the footage, the passenger can be heard saying, “Mere baap ki tabiyat kharab hai. Hamari problem samjho na” (My father's health is not good. Please try to understand our situation).

Instagram content creator Garima Raonta, who was also on the flight, shared her experience online. She said there were crying children, exhausted elderly passengers, and people who had important work in Mumbai but all they got from the airline was a half-hearted apology and a juice box.

Passengers said the airline started the boarding process and then suddenly stopped halfway. The rest were left waiting without answers. Garima even claimed the gate was locked after a few passengers had boarded. She also said the delay was because the pilot hadn’t shown up.

In another video, a passenger scolded an airline employee who was allegedly seen laughing during the chaos, saying, “Hass mat samjha na” (Don’t you dare laugh at our situation).

Social media users were quick to criticize Air India.

“What choice do we have? Air India or IndiGo both are equally bad,” one user wrote. Another added, “I was once stuck on an international flight for six hours with no explanation.”

A third user joked, “At least Air India gave a juice box. IndiGo wouldn’t even give a bottle of water.”