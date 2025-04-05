‘Charity Isn’t for Me..': Employee’s Hilarious One-Line Resignation Letter Goes Viral

Viral News: In an era where resignation letters are typically filled with lengthy explanations, polite farewells, and formal notice periods, one employee decided to take a refreshingly blunt approach of leaving behind a resignation note consisting of just seven words.

A Reddit user shared a photo of a resignation note left on the desk of a recently hired employee. The note simply said, "Charity accounting isn’t for me. I quit."

The caption read, "Our newest employee was MIA, then we found this on his desk."

See the post:

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 11,000 upvotes as Redditors chimed in with their own stories of abrupt exits, adding to the humor of the situation.

One commenter shared a story about an employer who had reported an employee missing, only to later find out the worker had quietly walked out without saying a word.

Another chimed in with their own experience of quitting McDonald's on the spot after their hours were cut, leading the manager to call the police for a welfare check.