Updated 4 September 2025 at 13:59 IST
Chaygaon Boy’s Horseback Journey To School Wins Hearts Online
A third-grade student named Yuwaraj Rava from the Assam-Meghalaya border has become a local sensation for his unique commute to school.
- Viral News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
In a heartwarming tale from the Assam–Meghalaya border, a Class III student’s unusual daily commute has captured the imagination of netizens and locals alike.
Eight-year-old Yuwaraj Rava of Borbakra village in South Kamrup’s Chaygaon area has been riding to school on horseback since last year. A pupil of Dakshin Pantan Tribal Middle English School under the Chaygaon education block, Yuwaraj’s unique mode of travel recently went viral after videos of his journey were widely shared on social media.
Following the online buzz, curious visitors have been thronging the school to meet the young rider. Teachers have lauded Yuwaraj’s confidence and skill, while classmates say his arrival each morning sparks excitement among them.
Speaking to the media, assistant teacher Hriday Dekai explained that the boy’s family lives in a hilly area with no regular transport facilities. “Riding a horse is the only way for him to reach school on time,” Dekai said, adding that the child’s determination is an inspiration for many.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 13:19 IST