Chaygaon Boy’s Horseback Journey To School Wins Hearts Online

In a heartwarming tale from the Assam–Meghalaya border, a Class III student’s unusual daily commute has captured the imagination of netizens and locals alike.

Eight-year-old Yuwaraj Rava of Borbakra village in South Kamrup’s Chaygaon area has been riding to school on horseback since last year. A pupil of Dakshin Pantan Tribal Middle English School under the Chaygaon education block, Yuwaraj’s unique mode of travel recently went viral after videos of his journey were widely shared on social media.

Following the online buzz, curious visitors have been thronging the school to meet the young rider. Teachers have lauded Yuwaraj’s confidence and skill, while classmates say his arrival each morning sparks excitement among them.