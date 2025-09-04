WATCH: MS Dhoni Makes Surprise Visit To The US Open, Ex-India Skipper Watches Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Quarters

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic has kept the dream of winning his 25th Grand Slam alive. The 38-year-old Serbian legend recently defeated America's Taylor Fritz by 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Djokovic left Taylor Fritz stunned in the knockout game and in the process he kept his perfect record against Fritz intact. Djokovic has faced Fritz in 11 games and he is yet to lose to the 27-year-old American tennis player.

MS Dhoni Attends Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Game

The Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed a star-studded evening as Djokovic demolished Fritz in four sets. Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni visited the Arthur Ashe Stadium to witness the 38-year-old in action in the Flushing Meadows. The former skipper, who last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, was spotted watching the game with a few of his friends. Businessman Hitesh Sanghvi later shared a picture from the evening and also a few moments from the Djokovic vs Fritz game.

"It was an incredibly close match. It was really anybody's match. I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player. That last game was nerve-wracking. A tough one for Taylor to finish with a double fault, he didn't deserve that," said the 24-time Grand Slam winner after the match.

Djokovic has currently been dealing with a few fitness issues, but he has still managed to get the better of his opponents. The 38-year-old Serbian legend will now face Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the Flushing Meadows. Djokovic had last won the US Open in 2023 by defeating Daniil Medvedev.

