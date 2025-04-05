Check the Rare 1956 Trussed Bull Painting by Tyeb Mehta That Has Set a New World Record

Indian painter-sculptor Tyeb Mehta’s 1956 masterpiece, Trussed Bull, created history at the 5th Anniversary Live Sale of Saffronart in Mumbai on April 2. The artwork fetched an astounding Rs 61.80 crore, nearly nine times its higher estimate, making it the second-most expensive Indian artwork ever sold at an auction.

Saffron Art India shared the striking image of the painting on their Instagram handle, and it quickly went viral. The artwork powerfully depicts a bull with its legs and hands bound, struggling in a seemingly painful position. Through bold colors and strong lines, Mehta created a work that’s both impactful and emotional. The minimalistic background directs all attention to the bull, while the use of flat reds and browns enhances the themes of pain and violence.

This year also marks the birth centenary of Tyeb Mehta, who passed away in 2009. Born in Gujarat , Mehta was deeply influenced by the image of bulls from his youth. After studying at the Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai, he frequently witnessed the tragic sight of bulls being tied up and taken to slaughterhouses in the Bandra suburbs and Kennedy Bridge in South Bombay. This emotional experience deeply impacted him and became central to his art.

In an interview with art historian Yashodhara Dalmia, Mehta explained the significance of the bull in his work: "As the discovery of an image, the trussed bull was important for me on several levels. As a statement of great energy… blocked or tied up. The way they tie up the animal’s legs and fling it on the floor of the slaughterhouse before butchering it…you feel something very vital has been lost." He compared the trapped bull to people who, despite their strength, often feel stuck in life. The painting also reflects his own trauma, particularly from witnessing a death during the 1947 Partition, an event that stayed with him for life.

The Trussed Bull now shares a record with Amrita Sher-Gil’s The Story Teller, which was sold for the same price in 2023. However, the most expensive Indian painting ever sold at auction remains MF Hussain’s Untitled, which was auctioned for Rs 118 crore last month in New York.