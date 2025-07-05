Chennai Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Hits Family of 5, Sends Them Flying, Video Caught on Camera

Chennai: In a brutal act of hit-and-run, a car rammed into five people near Selayur, Chennai, four of whom were family, including two young children. The speeding car ran over them on Wednesday, July 2, when the parents were returning home after picking up their children from school. The horrifying act was distinctly caught on CCTV footage.

Family Thrown in the Air

The incident occurred when the victims, 50-year-old Aruldas, his wife Amala Hassel, were crossing the road after picking up their children, 12-year-old Amaresh and 8-year-old Harlin, from school. They were accompanied by another man, identified as Velankanni.

The group had almost crossed the road when a speeding four-wheeler headed towards Tambaram shoved into them, tossing all of them into the air. All the victims landed several feet away and have been severely injured.

Commuters Rushed Victims to Hospital

Petrified commuters rushed to help and moved the injured to a private hospital. Currently, Amala Hassel and Amaresh are in critical care.

Soon after, Police from Chromepet station arrived at the scene and spotted a CCTV camera that had recorded the entire hit-and-run, which helped them identify the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Vinoth, has been detained. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Hit-and-Run Traffic Accidents

Hit-and-run accidents are dangerous due to the potential for serious injuries or death due to a lack of immediate medical assistance, and can have long-term consequences for both victims and drivers.