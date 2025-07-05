What’s Japanese Baba Vanga’s July 5 Prediction That’s Freaking Out Social Media!

If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, you might have stumbled upon some seriously spooky buzz: a mega-tsunami set to hit Japan on July 5, 2025. Sounds like a disaster movie plot, right? But this wild prediction has roots in a 2021 manga called 'The Future I Saw' written by Ryo Tatsuki, a retired manga artist.

Many people are calling her the “Japanese Baba Vanga” Because her manga seemed to predict the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, which killed almost 20,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

What’s the Japanese ‘Baba Vanga’ July 5 Prediction?

Back in 2021, retired manga artist Ryo Tatsuki published The Future I Saw, a work inspired by a vivid dream. According to the story, she had a dream about a huge disaster on July 5.

She described a big crack will form under the sea between Japan and the Philippines, which would cause a massive tsunami three times bigger than the one in 2011 disaster.

This part of the manga is now going viral. People are sharing it everywhere on social media, especially in Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and South Korea.

Social Media Panic: What’s Happening Today?

Today, on July 5, thousands of videos, tweets, and posts are flooding social media, especially in East Asia. Many people are linking the manga prediction to fears about the Nankai Trough megaquake, a huge earthquake experts say might happen, but no one knows exactly when.

On top of that, over 330 small earthquakes have been shaking Japan’s Tokara Islands, and a volcano, Mount Shinmoe in Kyushu, recently erupted. With these events happening right now, it’s no surprise that many are feeling anxious. However, scientists say there’s no proof that these events are connected to the manga’s prediction. Still, the timing feels a little too eerie for some.

What Do Experts Say?

Let’s get to the facts. Right now, predicting earthquakes isn’t possible. The Japan Meteorological Agency has called the manga prediction “unreliable” and “disinformation.”

Professor Naoya Sekiya from the University of Tokyo reminds us that Japan must always be ready for earthquakes. But he also warns against getting caught up in rumors. Similarly, Miyagi Prefecture Governor Yoshihiro Murai said that these rumors on social media are hurting both tourism and public peace of mind.

Even the author of the manga, Ryo Tatsuki, has asked people not to take her predictions too seriously. She says she’s not a prophet just a storyteller who got inspired by a dream.

The Impact on Tourism

The fear is affecting tourism. Many tourists, especially from East Asia, are canceling or rethinking their trips to Japan. Airlines like Greater Bay Airlines have cut flights, and bookings to Japan are down by 30% in some areas, with Tottori seeing a nearly 50% drop in bookings from Hong Kong.

Economists warn that this panic could cause huge losses, with the tourism industry possibly losing up to ¥560 billion ($3.9 billion).

Should We Be Worried?