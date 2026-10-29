Chhattisgarh's Sky Turns Blood-Red Amid Cyclone Arnab; What Caused The Eerie Phenomenon?

New Delhi: The skies over parts of Chhattisgarh reportedly turned a striking blood-red colour amid the unsettled weather associated with Cyclone Arnab, leaving residents surprised and triggering widespread discussion on social media. Videos and images purportedly showing the unusual phenomenon have gone viral, with clips from areas including Dantewada and Kirandul drawing attention.

The unusual sight was reported as the remnants of Cyclone Arnab moved inland after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather brought strong winds, thunderstorms and the threat of heavy rainfall across several regions, including Chhattisgarh.

While the dramatic visuals have prompted questions about whether the cyclone caused the sky to turn red, the precise reason behind the phenomenon has not been independently confirmed. Atmospheric conditions, suspended dust and the position of the Sun are among the factors that can influence the colour of the sky.

Why Did Chhattisgarh's Sky Turn Red?

One possible explanation involves strong winds lifting dust, sand and soil particles into the atmosphere. According to a report, experts have pointed to the possibility that cyclone winds can carry large quantities of dust and iron-rich red soil high into the air, creating an unusually reddish appearance.

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The phenomenon has drawn comparisons with red skies observed in parts of Australia during Cyclone Narelle earlier this year. In that instance, iron-rich soil was cited as a factor behind the striking colour.

When iron-rich soil is exposed to oxygen, oxidation can contribute to its reddish colour. Strong winds can then carry these particles over considerable distances, potentially altering the appearance of the sky.

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However, this explanation has not been conclusively established for the Chhattisgarh sightings. Report also noted that the direct link between Cyclone Arnab and the red skies remains unconfirmed.

How Atmospheric Conditions Can Change The Sky's Colour

The scattering of sunlight is another factor that can produce red and orange skies. During sunrise and sunset, sunlight travels through a longer stretch of the atmosphere, causing shorter wavelengths, such as blue light, to scatter more strongly. Longer wavelengths, including red and orange, consequently become more prominent.

This process is commonly explained through Rayleigh scattering. Larger particles, including dust, smoke and water droplets, can also influence how light travels through the atmosphere.

The combination of cloud cover, airborne particles, moisture and changing light conditions can produce unusual colours in the sky. However, determining which factors were responsible for the Chhattisgarh phenomenon would require observations of the local atmospheric conditions when the videos were recorded.

Cyclone Arnab's Impact Continues

The unusual skies appeared as Cyclone Arnab's remnants continued to affect weather conditions across parts of central and eastern India. The storm made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, with sustained winds reported at around 130 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the remnants of the very severe cyclonic storm had weakened into a depression by the morning of October 29. At 5:30 am, the system was centred over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha, approximately 20 km west of Jagdalpur.

The system was expected to continue moving northwards before weakening further into a well-marked low-pressure area by the evening of October 29.

The IMD forecast the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in parts of northern Chhattisgarh, alongside continued unsettled weather in other affected regions. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds remained concerns as the system moved inland.

Viral Videos Trigger Speculation

The red skies have prompted social media users to share their reactions, with some comparing the visuals to scenes from science-fiction and horror films. Others have urged residents to remain cautious amid the adverse weather.

While the colour of the sky has captured public attention, the immediate concern remains the risk posed by strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Such conditions can uproot trees, damage vulnerable structures, disrupt electricity supplies and make travel hazardous.