'Chhoti Si Baat Hai': Tourists Laugh Off Pahalgam Terror Attack, Face Widespread Criticism | WATCH

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “We are here in Kashmir, having a great time. There was a little bit of trouble here in Pahalgam, but still, there’s nothing to worry about. Everything is calm, nothing to be concerned about. We came from the hotel, we are staying here, and there is nothing scary about it. Look, everyone is standing here, take a look, and we are blessed, we are very happy. Come, come, we are here, no one is coming. Our hotel is very nice, it’s a great place to stay, and there are great photo opportunities. It’s very good. Come and see Kashmir, everyone come, thank you Kashmir, thank you God, thank you everyone, and we are very happy. We love it here, and it feels like we belong here with them. We don’t feel like going back. Love you, Kashmir.”