'Chhoti Si Baat Hai': Tourists Laugh Off Pahalgam Terror Attack, Face Widespread Criticism | WATCH

Srinagar: In the aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national, a shocking comment has caused a massive uproar on social media.
A video circulating on X shows a group of women casually discussing the attack in Pahalgam. One of them, with a smile, dismisses the tragedy as a “small thing,” claiming that nothing happened in Kashmir and that everything is calm. The comment, made while they were enjoying their time in the region, has sparked widespread outrage.
In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “We are here in Kashmir, having a great time. There was a little bit of trouble here in Pahalgam, but still, there’s nothing to worry about. Everything is calm, nothing to be concerned about. We came from the hotel, we are staying here, and there is nothing scary about it. Look, everyone is standing here, take a look, and we are blessed, we are very happy. Come, come, we are here, no one is coming. Our hotel is very nice, it’s a great place to stay, and there are great photo opportunities. It’s very good. Come and see Kashmir, everyone come, thank you Kashmir, thank you God, thank you everyone, and we are very happy. We love it here, and it feels like we belong here with them. We don’t feel like going back. Love you, Kashmir.”
The comment, made in such a lighthearted tone, has enraged social media users, who have condemned it as “shameless” and “insensitive.”
People are furious at the lack of empathy shown towards the victims and their families.
One user wrote, “Everything seems good and justifiable until the same happens to them. No bad feelings but they should show some basic sensitivity.”
The attack, which targeted Hindu tourists, has heightened tensions in the already volatile region. India has accused Pakistan of backing terrorist groups operating in Kashmir, leading to a sharp diplomatic downturn.
In response, the Indian government has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and shut down border crossings. These retaliatory moves mark a significant escalation in bilateral hostilities, even as the region reels from the aftermath of the violence.
