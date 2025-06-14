'Chilling Coincidence!': 1998 Plane Crash Survivor Says He Also Survived Sitting On 11A, Netizens Stunned

Actor Ruangsak Loychusak survived a plane crash in 1998 sitting on seat, 11A, the same as the lone survivor of the 2025 Air India plane crash. | Image: X

Social media is buzzing with an eerie link found between the sole survivor of the deadly Air India AI-171 crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, and a survivor of the Thai Airways flight TG261 crash in 1998, Ruangsak Loychusak.

On the ill-fated day of June 12, 2025, an Air India flight, AI-171, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed at BJ Medical College, near the Meghani area of Ahmedabad. The plane went up in thick plumes and killed everybody except one aboard. Further, some doctors and students from BJ Medical College's mess and hostel were also killed in the crash, while others sustained severe injuries.

The sole survivor of the crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, sitting on seat 11A, has been labeled the 'miracle survivor' by the internet as he was the only one to walk out alive of the plane's 1000 degrees Celsius temperature after the crash.

However, what if this is not the first time a miracle like this has happened? Thai actor-singer Ruangsak Loychusak's plane crash survival story hints at a bigger picture that has shocked the internet.

Thai Airways Flight TG261 Crash

In 1998, Ruangsak Loychusak, a then-20-year-old boy, was flying from Thailand's capital city, Bangkok, when Thai Airways flight TG261 suddenly stalled and plunged into a swamp while attempting to land in southern Thailand. The crash claimed 101 lives of 146 people on board.

Now 47-year-old Ruangsak narrowly ditched death then and walked out to an ambulance at the site from his seat 11A. He revealed this unusual coincidence in a Facebook post written in Thai, "Survivor of a plane crash in India. He sat in the same seat as me. 11A."

Ruangsak explained he no longer had his boarding pass from 1998 to show that he was sitting in seat 11A when the plane crashed, the same as the Air India crash survivor, but media coverage has documented his seat number and survival.

Struggled With Survivor's Guilt

The Thai actor has, on several occasions, opened up about his struggles and trauma following the 1998 crash. He told the press that he experienced 'goosebumps' after learning about the Air India crash survivor's seat number (11A) when the plane went down.

He further condoled with the bereaved family members saying, "I want to offer my condolences to all those who lost loved ones in the tragedy."

He acknowledged that surviving the fatal 1998 crash was his 'second chance' at life. Reports suggest he did not fly for 10 years after the incident and even struggled to breathe which is why he avoided speaking to anyone for a while and stared outside the window, blocking anyone from closing it to maintain his sense of safety.

Ruangsak's Account Of The 1998 Horror

Reports point that the singer-actor admitted to feeling terrible if he saw dark clouds or rainstorms. He even remembers the taste of the water in the swamp the plane crashed into.

Recalling the horror of the crash he said that it felt like the flight was stuck in the air within 5-10 seconds of taking off and the lights started flickering. The plane then rammed into the swamp but fortunately, Ruangsak saw the exit and walked out of the rubble all the while seeing people die in front of him as they could not come to the other side.

'Now 11A is as costly as business class' : Netizens

Reacting to the special coincidence a user on X commented, "Rename 11A as Immortal seat."



