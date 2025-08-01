Chennai Love Triangle Feud: 19 Year Old Teen Killed After a Car Rammed His Bike; DMK Leader’s Grandson Arrested

Updated 1 August 2025 at 08:49 IST
Chennai: In a shocking incident in Chennai, a 19-year-old college student named Nithin Sai died after a car hit a two-wheeler on Monday. At first, police thought it was a road accident. But after further investigation, it was found that the car had intentionally rammed the bike following a fight between two groups of students.
According to police sources, the motive behind the incident was a dispute between two groups of students over a girl who was reportedly in a relationship with two of the boys.
In an attempt to resolve the issue, Chandru, a student and grandson of a DMK councillor, was called to handle the situation.
Chandru, along with three others, got into a Range Rover and tried to intimidate the other group. The students in the other group fled on two motorcycles. While the car’s intended target, Venkatesan, and his friend escaped on one bike, the Range Rover chased and rammed into the second bike.
Nithin Sai, who was riding as a pillion passenger, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The bike's rider, Abhishek, was injured in the crash and is being treated.
Police have so far arrested four individuals, including Chandru, on charges of murder and other related sections. Efforts are ongoing to locate the fourth person who was also in the car during the attack.
Authorities are continuing their investigation and have assured that strict legal action will be taken against all those involved.
