Teen Boy Aids in Baby Brother's Home Birth After Mother Goes into Labour Suddenly

Beijing: A 13-year-old boy in China's Fujian Province successfully helped deliver his baby brother after his mother went into sudden labor at home. The incident, which occurred on March 20, has captured the attention of millions, with the boy being hailed as a hero.

Teen Hailed as Hero

When his 37-week-pregnant mother’s water broke unexpectedly, the teenager quickly called an emergency center for help. Paramedic Chen Chaoshun, who was on duty, provided real-time guidance over the phone, instructing the boy on how to position his mother, keep her calm, and assist with the delivery. The boy followed the instructions meticulously, ensuring the safe birth of his baby brother.

In a moment of quick thinking, when the boy couldn’t find a clean string to clamp the umbilical cord, the paramedic advised him to use a mask strap, preventing infection and bleeding. Shortly after, emergency responders arrived and transported the mother and newborn to the hospital, both in stable condition.

The story has gone viral on social media, with people from all corners of the internet praising the teenager's bravery and composure. However, some have raised concerns about why the mother was left alone in such a critical condition, calling for better support systems for expectant mothers.

The incident sound similar to a scene from the iconic Bollywood movie 3 Idiots, where the protagonist, Rancho, assists in delivering a baby by following instructions via an online video call. Much like the cinematic moment, the real-life event showcases the power of quick thinking, calm composure, and effective guidance in a critical situation.