Shocking: Influencer Didn't Wipe Off Her Makeup For 22 Years, Now Her Skin Turns Into....

China: A 37-year-old woman from Jilin province in northeastern China has taken social media by storm after sharing her shocking story of severe skin damage, all due to a 22-year makeup habit without proper removal.

Known online as “Niuyoumian”, she posted a video in early June that showed her face in a painful state, inflamed, flushed, swollen, and covered in thick rashes. She described the sensations as “itchy, burning, tightening,” even dubbing it her “hormone face.”

She started using makeup at just 15, often opting for a budget-friendly liquid foundation because of financial limitations. At night, she would simply rinse her face with water, never bothering with a proper makeup remover. As the years went by, her skin began to suffer. Rashes, redness, swelling, and itching kicked in after she first tried acne cream at 14.

Despite her distressing condition, she did not consult dermatologists and instead sought help from cosmetic clinics. In 2011, she opted for facial injections and “skin booster” treatments, but rather than improving her skin, these procedures worsened. Her skin became stiff, darkened to a deep purple or nearly black, and the pain intensified.

Worsening Condition

The video shows her face, completely red and convered with dense rashes. She shared that she never commited to healing her skin, and that her face was always itchy, inflamed and covered with bumps.

“Before I turned 25, I didn’t realise how serious hormone skin issues could be. I thought a little redness or itchiness could be resolved with some ointment. But after 25, everything changed,” she admitted.

“I suffer from rosacea and demodex mites (parasites). At its worst, the rash feels like thousands of tiny ants crawling on my face,” she shared in the video. Her suffering has become so overwhelming that she now prefers to stay indoors, admitting she “hides at home” and “doesn’t dare to meet people.”

While concluding her video, she offered a warning to others who are facing similar situations. She said that being impatient only worsened the situation and that if something provides instant results, it’s suppressing symptoms not healing your skin.

Netizens In Disbelief

The influcencer's story has sparked discussion among netizens about her condition. Here are some reactions:

One user joked “If you call her lazy, she still wakes up and does her make-up daily. If you call her diligent, she hasn’t removed it in 22 years!”

Another added “I’m curious – what prompted her to go 22 years without removing her make-up? Is it laziness or an unhealthy obsession with beauty? She started wearing make-up at 15. Didn’t her family provide any guidance?”