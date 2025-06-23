Horrific Video Shows LPG Cylinder Leak Sparks Huge Kitchen Blast, Duo Narrowly Escapes | Watch

New Delhi: In a terrifying incident captured on CCTV, a man and a woman had a narrow escape after a fire broke out due to an LPG gas leak inside a house. The explosion, which followed a desperate attempt to fix the leak, has triggered widespread concern on social media.

Though the exact location of the incident is unknown, timestamps on the footage suggest it took place on Wednesday, June 18, around 3 PM.

Attempt to Fix Gas Leak Turns Dangerous

The viral clip begins with a red LPG cylinder lying on the kitchen floor, leaking gas visibly through its pipe. A middle-aged woman is seen first, trying to stop the leak. When her efforts fail, she runs out of the house to seek help.

Moments later, she returns with a man. Both enter the house from different doors and begin trying to close the gas valve. However, the room was already filled with gas, creating an extremely dangerous environment.

As the two continue working near the cylinder, a sudden burst of flames erupts from the stove area. Within seconds, the kitchen is engulfed in fire. Fortunately, all doors and windows in the house had been left open, allowing much of the gas to escape and likely reducing the intensity of the explosion.

The video has been widely shared online, including by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh on platform X, with the caption:

“They were fortunate that all doors and windows were open, allowing much of the gas to escape outdoors, significantly reducing the explosion's impact.”

Netizens React with Shock On Viral LPG Blast Video

The video has crossed 12.5 million views, drawing shock and concern from netizens. Several users posted warnings and reminders about gas safety, while others criticised the lack of immediate professional intervention.

One user commented, "This could've ended way worse. Stay alert, stay safe."

Another wrote, "The whole thing could have turned fatal. Please never try to fix a gas leak without professional help."

A third user remarked, "Rapid fire, not an explosion. If the gas was well mixed with air, there would be nothing left of the building."

Many highlighted the importance of ventilation. “Their instinct to keep the doors open saved their lives,” one viewer wrote.

Another user said, "Why are they so reckless when such incidents happen? People need to be trained forcibly to avoid mistakes like these and instead call authorities."