'I Shouldn't Be Alive': Viral Video Shows Chinese Manja Slicing Through Biker’s Helmet, Sparks Safety Alarm | WATCH

New Delhi: A chilling video has surfaced on social media, which has sent shockwaves after a biker demonstrated how a strand of banned "Chinese Manja" (synthetic kite string) sliced through his heavy-duty helmet and visor like a hot knife through butter.

The clip, shared by rider named Yash, has sparked debate over road safety and the persistence of illegal kite strings on Indian roads.

The Viral "Close Call"

In the footage, which has garnered millions of views since being posted earlier this week, Yash shows the aftermath of an encounter with a glass-coated synthetic thread while riding his motorcycle.

He removes his helmet, an Axor model, to reveal deep, clean-cut gouges in the reinforced plastic shell.

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“If I hadn’t been wearing this helmet, I wouldn’t be alive right now,” Yash says in the video, pointing to a visible slice across his visor. “The string actually cut through the helmet. If this had hit my face, my jaw would have been badly injured or completely cut.”

The video has become a grim testimonial for the importance of high-quality protective gear, as the manja managed to penetrate the outer protective layer of the helmet, which is designed to withstand high-impact collisions.

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The "Invisible Killer"

Chinese Manja, made from nylon or metallic threads and coated with crushed glass, is often referred to as the "invisible killer" by traffic authorities.

Unlike traditional cotton thread, synthetic manja does not break easily and remains taut across roads, effectively acting as a razor-wire trap for two-wheeler riders and birds.

Despite a nationwide ban by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and strict standing orders by police commissioners in cities like Chennai and Delhi, the thread remains widely available through online sellers and underground shops.

Social Media Reacts

Social media users have reacted with a mix of horror and a demand for stricter action.

"This is terrifying. People underestimate how dangerous these kite strings can be," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "Chinese manja should be banned everywhere. It has already injured so many people."

A third user said, "You were really lucky. That helmet literally saved your life."

A fourth user commented, "Some rides remind us why we should never take off our helmets while riding. Glad you're safe."

A fifth user said, "No idea why are these dangerous stuffs trading in the market…value of life in India is absolutely zero."

A sixth user wrote, "Even after being banned in India, this Chinese manja is still available in the market. It's disappointing to see how some people prioritise entertainment over safety—using something so harmful without considering its consequences reflects a deeply irresponsible mindset."