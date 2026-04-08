‘Soft Spot For India’: Iran’s Warm Reply Sparks Buzz, Wins Hearts Online After Ceasefire

New Delhi: In the middle of high-stakes geopolitics following the US-Iran ceasefire announcement, a light-hearted exchange on X has unexpectedly captured public attention, offering a glimpse into Iran’s softer, people-centric messaging that struck a chord with Indian users.

It began when Akshay Anand, an X user, casually asked the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai, “Hi, do you guys hire Indians on your media team?”

The response from the Iranian mission was both candid and warm, “We’d genuinely love to, but at the moment there are no vacancies. Our current team is all Iranian (with a soft spot for #India), though bringing our Indian friends onboard someday is a pretty great idea.”

Akshay’s simple reply, “Aww thanks for responding”, set off a wave of reactions, with many users praising the tone and expressing interest in working with Iran in the future.

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Internet Reacts: ‘Consider Me In’

The exchange quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments section, many not just amused, but genuinely enthusiastic about the possibility of collaboration.

One user wrote, “If there will be any vacancies, please let me know. I am a polyglot with Hindi, English & Urdu… I would love to work for Iran embassy.” Another added, “I’m an editor and I’m interested too, please do tell us when you are open to hiring!”

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Others simply appreciated the tone of the response. “You are too cute. Such a pleasure to read such positive content,” one comment read, while another noted, “Sweet gesture. Will take it positively.”

A Shift In Perception?

Interestingly, some reactions hinted at a broader shift in public perception amid recent geopolitical developments.

“Consider me in… This war has changed the way I think of Iran. Huge respect is all I can say,” one user commented. Another congratulated Iran in the context of the conflict, saying, “Kudos and respect.”

The Iranian mission’s social media strategy also drew praise. “Your social media team did a wonderful job… clear winners on X,” a user wrote, highlighting how digital diplomacy is increasingly shaping narratives beyond official statements.

Soft Diplomacy In A Tense Moment

While the region continues to grapple with tensions and a fragile ceasefire, this viral exchange underscores the growing role of informal digital interactions in shaping international perception.