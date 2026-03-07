Caught On Cam: UP School Principal Enjoying 'Foot Massage' From Girl Students, Video Sparks Outrage | WATCH

Chitrakoot: A shocking video has surfaced from a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, sparking nationwide outrage and raising serious questions about the exploitation of minors within the education system.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the school’s principal, identified as Madhu Rai, lounging on the floor while young girls kneel to give her a foot massage.

The Viral Footage

The 45-second clip, shared by a user, captures a scene that many are calling a disgrace to the teaching profession.

In the video, Principal Madhu Rai appears completely relaxed, lying on a mat in what seems to be a classroom or a school corridor.

Two to three young girls, who should have been engaged in their lessons, are instead seen pressing and massaging her feet and legs.

The casual nature of the act suggests a disturbing pattern of entitlement.

While the students perform the manual labour, the principal appears indifferent to the cameras, highlighting a systemic failure in the oversight of rural government schools.

“Exploitation, Not Education”

Thousands of netizens have tagged the Chief Minister’s Office and the Basic Education Department, demanding immediate termination of the principal’s services.

"How can the future of children be shaped if the principal herself exploits them like this?" questioned one user.

"This is a primary school, a place where the foundation of a child's character is built," said another user.

“When a principal uses her position of power to force children into domestic-style labour, she isn't just breaking rules; she is crushing the dignity and the future of those girls,” wrote a third user.

“Understand more why the level of education degrades for students in government schools," stated a fourth user.

“Throw her out of the job forever, no suspension, only permanent termination,” stated a fifth user.

“She is giving them free vocational training?” stated a sixth user.

“I did not see any woman principal. What is that thing on the floor? Why is the girl kicking it?” stated a seventh user.

Investigation Launched

Following the massive social media backlash, the Chitrakoot District Education Officer (BSA) has reportedly taken cognisance of the video.

If found guilty of professional misconduct and violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, Madhu Rai could face immediate suspension and a permanent blacklisting from the education department.

In recent years, several videos have emerged from UP schools showing teachers forcing students to wash motorcycles, clean toilets, or perform personal chores.

However, the visual of a principal demanding a massage has struck a particularly sensitive nerve, reigniting the call for stricter psychological evaluation and monitoring of government school staff.