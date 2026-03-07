Updated 7 March 2026 at 13:45 IST
Video Shows Woman Brutally 'Hurling' Puppies Into Walls, Internet Boils | WATCH
A disturbing viral video showing a woman violently throwing a puppy against walls has sparked massive outrage online. Animal lovers and netizens are demanding strict action against the accused for alleged animal cruelty.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
A wave of pure, unadulterated fury has swept across social media after a horrifying video surfaced showing a woman intentionally throwing defenceless puppies into a wall of a busy street.
The clip, shared on social media, has gone viral, sparking a nationwide debate on why some individuals seem to possess a level of cruelty that surpasses that of any animal.
The Chilling Footage
The 30-second video, which appears to be captured by a bystander or nearby CCTV, shows a woman casually approaching small, unsuspecting stray puppies.
Without a second of hesitation or provocation, the woman grabs the animal by the scruff of its neck and, with terrifying force, hurls it like a piece of trash toward the wall of a house.
Advertisement
The puppy is seen tumbling through the air and hitting the walls hard, its tiny whimpers barely audible over the sound of passing vehicles on the road.
Miraculously, the animal appears to scramble away toward the curb, though its condition remains unknown.
Advertisement
The woman, meanwhile, is seen walking from the scene with an air of complete indifference, as if she had discarded a wrapper.
“Worse Than Animals”: A Global Outcry
The reaction to the video was immediate and visceral. Within hours, the post garnered millions of views and thousands of comments from heartbroken and angry viewers.
Many questioned the psychological state of a person capable of such casual violence against a creature that posed no threat.
"You have got to be insanely sick and twisted to pick up a puppy and throw it like this," one user commented, echoing the sentiments of thousands.
"This isn't just a crime against an animal; it’s a sign of a deep, dangerous sociopathy. How do humans become worse than animals?"
Animal rights activists have pointed out that while animals hunt for survival, only humans seem capable of inflicting pain for "entertainment" or out of sheer malice.
Demands for Justice
Animal welfare organisations have already flagged the video to the local police. Activists are calling for the immediate identification and arrest of the individual under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
In India, current laws for animal cruelty are often criticised for being too lenient, with many offences resulting in small fines.
As the video continues to circulate, netizens are working to track down the location of the incident, hoping that the twisted individual in the frame is brought to justice before he can harm another living soul.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 7 March 2026 at 13:45 IST