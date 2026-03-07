Video Shows Woman Brutally 'Hurling' Puppies Into Walls, Internet Boils | WATCH

Screenshot from viral video showing a woman accused of brutally throwing a puppy against walls, sparking outrage and calls for action online. | Image: X

A wave of pure, unadulterated fury has swept across social media after a horrifying video surfaced showing a woman intentionally throwing defenceless puppies into a wall of a busy street.

The clip, shared on social media, has gone viral, sparking a nationwide debate on why some individuals seem to possess a level of cruelty that surpasses that of any animal.

The Chilling Footage

The 30-second video, which appears to be captured by a bystander or nearby CCTV, shows a woman casually approaching small, unsuspecting stray puppies.

Without a second of hesitation or provocation, the woman grabs the animal by the scruff of its neck and, with terrifying force, hurls it like a piece of trash toward the wall of a house.

The puppy is seen tumbling through the air and hitting the walls hard, its tiny whimpers barely audible over the sound of passing vehicles on the road.

Miraculously, the animal appears to scramble away toward the curb, though its condition remains unknown.

The woman, meanwhile, is seen walking from the scene with an air of complete indifference, as if she had discarded a wrapper.

“Worse Than Animals”: A Global Outcry

The reaction to the video was immediate and visceral. Within hours, the post garnered millions of views and thousands of comments from heartbroken and angry viewers.

Many questioned the psychological state of a person capable of such casual violence against a creature that posed no threat.

"You have got to be insanely sick and twisted to pick up a puppy and throw it like this," one user commented, echoing the sentiments of thousands.

"This isn't just a crime against an animal; it’s a sign of a deep, dangerous sociopathy. How do humans become worse than animals?"

Animal rights activists have pointed out that while animals hunt for survival, only humans seem capable of inflicting pain for "entertainment" or out of sheer malice.

Demands for Justice

Animal welfare organisations have already flagged the video to the local police. Activists are calling for the immediate identification and arrest of the individual under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In India, current laws for animal cruelty are often criticised for being too lenient, with many offences resulting in small fines.