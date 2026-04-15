‘Cho Cute!’: 1-Day-Old Rhino Calf’s Rare Video Melts Internet, But There’s a Wild Twist

A heart-melting video of a one-day-old rhino calf, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, is winning the Internet, clocking over 21,000 views and counting, with users flooding the comments with one common reaction: “Why is he so cute?”

The short clip captures a rare sight, an extremely young rhino calf, wobbly yet curious, giving viewers a glimpse into a moment very few get to witness, even in the wild. As Kaswan notes, every rhino in the national park is carefully recorded and monitored, making such sightings both special and significant for conservation efforts.

Social media users couldn’t get enough. From “Those ears!” to “Still installing emotions”, the comment section turned into a wholesome corner of the Internet. Many called it one of the “rarest sights” they’ve seen online, while others praised forest officials for their dedication to protecting endangered wildlife.

Watch the video here:

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But amid all the cuteness, there’s an important reality check.

When one user asked whether it was safe to go near such newborns, Kaswan replied, “It’s not safe at all. They will obviously attack.” He clarified that the video was shot from a safe distance, taken atop an elephant during patrolling, using zoom, ensuring minimal disturbance to the animal.

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The question of the mother’s presence also popped up repeatedly, with viewers wondering how such a young calf was spotted alone. While the clip doesn’t show the mother, experts often note that rhino mothers are extremely protective and usually remain nearby, even if not visible.

Beyond the viral charm, the video has also sparked conversations around conservation. Users highlighted the importance of tracking systems, like geotagging, GIS monitoring, and radio collars, in safeguarding rhinos, a species that continues to face threats from poaching and habitat loss.