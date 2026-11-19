New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foiled an attempt by a man to forcibly enter Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport without valid travel documents. The man was apprehended by security personnel with the assistance of the force's Quick Response Team (QRT), averting a potential security breach.

The incident took place on Wednesday (November 18) at around 3 pm at the departure gate of Terminal 3, where CISF personnel deployed for security duty noticed the man attempting to gain unauthorised access to the terminal.

According to officials, the man, who hails from Haryana, tried to push past the security personnel stationed at the entrance. A 25-second video shared by the CISF on X shows the man attempting to force his way inside as a security personnel tries to restrain him.

The footage shows the man managing to move a few metres into the terminal before another armed CISF personnel joins his colleague to stop him. The force's Quick Response Team also rushed to the spot and helped apprehend the individual within seconds.

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In a post on X, the CISF said its personnel displayed "exceptional alertness and prompt response" in foiling the unauthorised entry attempt.

"With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach," the force said.

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Officials further said that some identity documents and educational certificates were recovered from the man's backpack. He was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police for interrogation.

The incident comes at a time when security arrangements at the airport remain stringent, with the IGI Airport classified as a hyper-sensitive facility that handles thousands of domestic and international passengers every day.

Under airport security protocols, passengers are required to produce valid travel documents and identity proof before being allowed entry into the terminal. Airport employees must also show their official identity cards to gain access.

The CISF provides armed security cover at the airport, including counter-terrorism protection.