'Civic Sense Dekh Lo': Viral Video Shows Litter On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train On Its Inaugural Day

Malda: A video from the newly-inaugurated Vande Bharat sleeper train has sparked fresh outrage over the lack of civic sense among people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train in Malda on Saturday. Notably, it is India's first premium sleeper train with a fully air-conditioned, long-distance express featuring 16 coaches. Hours after its inauguration, a video showed waste littered on the train, triggering outrage.

The video, which was shot by a passenger showed plastic food packets and use-and-throw spoons littered in one of the coaches. The video opened with the man showing the shining new train, before he moved the camera to the floor of a coach that showed waste thrown by the irresponsible passengers.

Who Is At Fault?

With people blaming the authorities for dirty public services, the video has raised questions over who is to blame for littering at public places and means of transport. The man who shot the video raised the same question and said, "Ye lo. Ye dekh lo aap…Ab ye Railways ki galti hai...ki government ki galti hai ya khud ki galti hai? Apne aap ko bata do. (See, now tell yourself whether its the Railways'/government's fault or your own).” "Ye dekho. Civic sense dekh lo aap (See, look at the civic sense)," he added.

Social Media Reaction

The video sparked outrage on social media, with people commenting that money cannot buy civic sense. “People can pay Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 for seat and can still remain padhe likhe gawar,” a netizen said. Another commented, “Money doesn't have any relationship with education.”

Advertisement

Another said, “Man, we seriously don't deserve good things.”

The Vande Bharat sleeper train connects Howrah and Guwahati, Assam.