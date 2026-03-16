Updated 16 March 2026 at 15:08 IST
Class 10 Students Litter Train Coach On Way To Manali, Laugh It Off When Schooled On 'Civic Sense', Goes Viral
A viral video showing Class 10 students allegedly littering inside a train has triggered widespread criticism online, with many calling it a sign of “disgraceful.” The clip has reignited debate over cleanliness, student discipline, and responsibility while travelling on trains operated by Indian Railways.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
A viral video of a group of Class 10 students littering the train coach on a school trip to Manali. The video has gone viral, sparking fury across social media platforms.
The footage, which has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, depicts a troubling lack of civic responsibility and raises deeper questions about the persistence of systemic biases in the younger generations.
The Incident on the Train
The incident occurred aboard a long-distance train heading toward Himachal Pradesh. According to witnesses, the group of students, aged 16 and 18, spent a significant portion of their journey consuming snacks and soft drinks.
However, instead of using the provided dustbins, they reportedly threw their wrappers, plastic bottles, and food waste directly onto the coach floor.
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When a fellow passenger noticed the mounting garbage and politely requested the students to pick up their litter and maintain the cleanliness of the shared space, the response was mockery.
Rather than complying, the students reportedly laughed at the suggestion and eventually walked away from their seats, leaving the mess behind.
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Beyond 'Littering'
The video has sparked a heated discussion regarding the mindset of the youth involved. Witnesses noted that the students’ dismissive attitude seemed to come from a disturbing sense of entitlement.
Users pointed out a harsh reality: the students’ indifference likely relied on the assumption that someone else, often perceived as a lower caste or socio-economically disadvantaged, would eventually be tasked with cleaning up after them.
“This isn't just about a few candy wrappers. It’s about a deep-seated belief that certain people are 'meant' to clean and others are 'meant' to create the mess. At 16, they have already internalised these systemic hierarchies," wrote a user.
Another user wrote, “High time we include cleanliness as a subject in schools. Take the children to clean nearby areas so they know how physically hard work is. So they learn a lesson.”
A third user wrote, "India needs to push a culture where citizens take responsibility for cleaning litter. Currently, kids are being taught that picking up litter is someone else’s job."
"The government should enforce strict fines and laws to punish the culprits. We can’t always put civic sense missing," said a fourth user.
"Discipline and civic sense should be taught before school trips. If students can’t respect a train coach, expecting them to respect mountains and forests is unrealistic," said a fifth user.
The backlash has led to calls for the school administration to identify the students and take corrective action. Users on X argue that while the students are young, the incident reflects a failure of basic civic sense and the dignity of labour.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 15:02 IST