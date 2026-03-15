From 'Hating Math' To Winning The Fields Medal: Story of Iran’s Genius Maryam Mirzakhani | Image: X

Tehran: It is the ultimate underdog story in science. Before she was a world-renowned professor at Stanford University, or the first woman to win the Fields Medal (the "Nobel Prize of Math").

Maryam Mirzakhani was just a young girl in Tehran who thought she was bad at math. In fact, she didn't just struggle with the subject; she actively disliked it.

The Girl Who Wanted to Be a Writer

Growing up in post-revolutionary Iran, Maryam’s first love wasn’t numbers; it was literature. She spent her childhood devouring every novel she could find, dreaming of becoming a famous author one day.

Her relationship with mathematics got off to a rocky start. During her first year of middle school, her math teacher told her she wasn't particularly talented in the subject.

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Shaken by the criticism, Maryam lost interest and performed poorly. "It's so important what others see in you," she later recalled in an interview. "I lost my interest in math."

The Turning Point

The trajectory of her life changed the following year when she met a more encouraging teacher. This new mentor recognised a spark of logical creativity in Maryam that others had missed.

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Slowly, she began to see math not as a series of dry, rigid formulas, but as a form of storytelling.

To Maryam, solving a complex geometric problem was like uncovering the plot of a complex novel. This shift in perspective, from calculation to creativity, unlocked a genius that would eventually stun the world.

By the age of 17, she had become the first Iranian girl to win a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad, returning the next year with a perfect score.

A Legacy That Broke Barriers

In 2014, Maryam Mirzakhani made history by becoming the first woman and the first Iranian to receive the Fields Medal.

Her work on the symmetry of curved surfaces, often described as painting with formulas, bridged gaps in theoretical physics and geometry that had baffled experts for decades.

Tragically, Mirzakhani passed away in 2017 at the age of 40 after a battle with breast cancer.