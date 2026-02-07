'Who Are You To Question Me?': Class 12 Boy Slaps Female Teacher In Front Of Entire Class In Gujarat | Viral Video | Image: X

Vadodara: A Class 12 student allegedly slapped a female teacher after being questioned for arriving late for an examination at a school in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, police said on Friday. The angry boy reportedly asked the teacher who was she to question him. The incident, which was captured on CCTV camera, triggered widespread outrage after the footage went viral on social media.

What Happened?

According to the police, the 18-year-old male student reported late for the second preliminary examination at S. J. Dave High School in Shehra town. When the woman invigilator asked him to explain his delay, the student allegedly lost his temper and retorted, “No one asks me anything at home, so who are you to question me?” He then slapped the teacher on her cheek, pushed her and fled the classroom.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the boy slapping the teacher, who was left visibly shocked by the sudden attack. She moved away from him, appearing scared of the out of control student. As some students came forward to confront the boy, he fled from the classroom.

As per reports, the boy returned to the school with a group of people and threatened the teacher. The student has been identified as Mohammed Khan Ansari.

An FIR in connection with the assault was registered, following which the student was taken into custody.

The video of the incident sparked an outrage on social media, with people questioning the conduct of the boy. Some were simply left stunned by the incident, with one exclaiming, “What the hell?”

