Shocking Or Stupid?: Phone Battery Explodes In Boy's Mouth As He Chews On It | VIRAL VIDEO | Image: X

A shocking video showed a phone battery exploding in a young boy's mouth as he bit it is going viral on social media. The incident, which took place at a mobile shop, was recorded in the CCTV camera installed on the premises.

The video showed the boy standing on the counter of the shop when he randomly started biting the edges of the lithium-based mobile battery. Suddenly, the battery exploded in his mouth. Huge flames were seen erupting from the battery. The shopkeeper and others present in the ship were visibly alarmed upon seeing the sudden fire. The boy's instincts soon kicked in and he threw the battery on the floor, where it continued burning.

The shopkeeper was seen throwing the burning battery away from him with his bare hands as panic struck in the shop. One man took out his shoes to douse the fire.

Shocking Or Stupid?

The viral video sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some people were seen blaming battery manufacturers for making dangerous products, others noted that lithium batteries can explode when it is damaged or handled without care.

An X user said, "This is terrifying... Lithium ion batteries can explode when damaged. This isn’t a harmless mistake."

Meanwhile, another said, “People simply aren't aware of the risks of batteries in general & LIs to be specific. There should be dos & don'ts printed leaflets in visible fonts attached to the packages.”

A netizen said, “Not shocking- stupid! Plain stupid.”