sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Cobra Spotted in Gaur City, Greater Noida: Security Team Successfully Captures Reptile | SEE PICS

Published 23:31 IST, September 26th 2024

Cobra Spotted in Gaur City, Greater Noida: Security Team Successfully Captures Reptile | SEE PICS

A black cobra was captured in Gaur City, Greater Noida, after residents were alerted. It was handed to forest officials for release.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Cobra Spotted in Gaur City, Greater Noida: Security Team Successfully Captures Reptile | SEE PICS
Cobra Spotted in Gaur City, Greater Noida: Security Team Successfully Captures Reptile | SEE PICS | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:31 IST, September 26th 2024