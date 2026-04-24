‘Coke Shortage? Not for Me!’: Himanta’s Viral Sip Triggers Meme Fest, Backlash & Safety Warnings

What started as a seemingly casual moment has exploded into a full-blown social media storm after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen sipping from a Coca-Cola can during a rally in West Bengal, right when reports of a canned beverage crunch are making headlines.

In the now-viral clip shared by Sarma himself, the CM is seen casually drinking Coke while surrounded by supporters, many of whom are also holding cans. His caption, “Coke shortage what? Nah, not for me. At least in Bengal” added a cheeky twist, but also triggered a wave of reactions online.

From Memes to Outrage: Internet Reacts

The video quickly drew sharp, sarcastic and even concerned responses from users:

“People can’t afford clean water and here a stupid clown showing off a soft drink,” one user fumed.

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“New Brand Ambassador of CocaCola - Himanta dada..,” another quipped.

“The shortage is of Diet Coke, not ordinary ones. Seems like your advisor didn’t do the homework,” read a more pointed comment.

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“PM says adopt Swadeshi, CM’s like Coke on Coke, wow,” another jabbed, invoking the local vs global debate.

Others questioned the optics of privilege with one saying, “What about other people who aren’t a CM? Shame!”

“Haan apne paisa hi kitna kamaya hai sir,” a user remarked sarcastically.

Security Concerns Also Raised

Beyond politics and perception, several users flagged potential safety risks:

“Actually a security breach… don’t consume, could be spiked easily!”

“Dangerous hai Mama… please get it vetted by security first,” one warned.

“Please stay away from drinking from unknown people,” another advised.

Some responses struck a more balanced tone, appreciating Sarma’s connect with the public but urging caution:

“It’s appreciable you connect with people, but as a CM you should be careful.”

“Promote something local… you are a role model,” another suggested.

Shortage Context Adds Fuel

The timing of the video has only intensified the buzz. Reports indicate that an aluminium supply crunch, driven by global price hikes and logistical disruptions, including shipping issues around key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, has impacted the availability of canned beverages in India.