Worli Showdown Turns Legal: Woman Who Took On Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Chaos Booked

What began as a fiery street-side confrontation over traffic chaos in Mumbai’s Worli has now snowballed into a legal battle, with police booking a woman who publicly challenged Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a BJP rally.

The incident took place on April 21 when the woman interrupted Mahajan as he was speaking to reporters amid a BJP protest rally. Visibly angry over road blockages, she lashed out at the minister, demanding to know why the event was held on a congested stretch instead of an open ground.

“Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam,” she shouted, voicing the frustration of commuters caught in the disruption.

The rally had been organised by the BJP to protest the Opposition’s stance on the Women’s Reservation Bill. However, the on-ground chaos quickly shifted focus from politics to public inconvenience.

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Complaint Triggers Police Action

The situation escalated after a complaint was filed by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, accusing the woman of creating a ruckus, using abusive language and obstructing public duty.

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In her statement, the complainant said insults to public representatives and disruption of law enforcement duties “won’t be allowed”, urging strict action under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police at Worli station are now examining charges related to obstruction of public servants, intentional insult and acts causing public mischief.

Minister Calls Anger ‘Partly Justified’

Interestingly, Mahajan struck a measured tone, acknowledging that the woman’s anger was “justified to some extent” given the traffic snarls, though he criticised her choice of words. He also clarified that he would not personally pursue legal action.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the public. In a parallel development, police have also registered a separate case against the rally organisers for alleged violation of norms.

As the Worli clash spills from street to station, the episode has ignited a larger debate on political rallies, public inconvenience, and the fine line between protest and disruption in India’s bustling cities.