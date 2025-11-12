‘Come Back Five Days a Week or Quit’: 600 Employees Walk Out After Paramount’s New CEO Drops a Shocking Rule | Image: X

Viral: Sometimes, a tough choice at work feels like choosing between comfort and career. That’s exactly what hundreds of Paramount Skydance employees faced, and many decided to pack their bags instead of their office lunch.

The Big Shake-Up

In a major corporate shake-up, around 600 employees at Paramount Skydance have resigned after being asked to return to office five days a week. According to company filings made on Monday and reported by Fortune magazine, hundreds of staff members chose to accept CEO David Ellison’s buyout offer, a move that will reportedly cost the entertainment giant around $185 million.

A Post-Merger Reality Check

This all began after the $8 billion merger between Paramount and Skydance Media in August 2025. Following the merger, the newly appointed CEO, David Ellison, brought in a strict return-to-office policy. Employees working remotely were told to either come back full-time to the office or take severance pay and leave.

In a company-wide memo, Ellison explained his reasoning behind the move, saying that in-person collaboration is key to building a strong and creative workplace.

“I believe that in-person collaboration is absolutely vital to building and strengthening our culture and driving the success of our business. Our people are the key to winning, and being together helps us innovate, solve problems, share ideas, create, challenge one another, and build relationships that will make this company great,” Ellison wrote in the memo obtained by sources.

He also spoke about how much can be learned simply by being around others, something he believes can’t be replaced by virtual meetings.

“As I said during our town hall, some of the most formative moments of my life happened in rooms where I was a fly on the wall, listening and learning. I’ve never seen that happen on Zoom,” Ellison continued.

“Being together in-person isn’t just about showing up, it's about actively engaging with the business, supporting one another and the team’s efforts, and contributing to our shared momentum.”

The Great Resignation, Paramount Edition

But not everyone was convinced. Around 600 employees, mostly vice-presidents and below in the Los Angeles and New York offices, decided to take the buyout instead of the commute.

The choice will reportedly cost the company $185 million in severance packages, according to filings shared on Monday and reported by Fortune magazine.

Restructuring for the Future

Paramount described the mass exits as part of its ongoing restructuring plan, saying the costs were “associated with actions to align the business around our strategic priorities.”