Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 9 November 2025 at 19:05 IST

Three Arrested for Making Reel While Smoking Inside Police Station

The individuals, who had been brought in for questioning in an assault case, made the video while they were intoxicated as they waited in a storeroom before their interrogation.

Vanshika Punera
Follow : Google News Icon  
Three Arrested for Making Reel While Smoking Inside Police Station
Three Arrested for Making Reel While Smoking Inside Police Station | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Mumbai: Three youths were arrested after a reel of them smoking inside the Mira Road police station went viral on social media.

This incident took place last night when these boys were brought in with connection of an assault case and kept in the storeroom before the interrogation. However, in a state of intoxication, these youths made a video of themselves smoking cigarettes inside the police station and posted it on social media.

As soon as this video went viral, it caused a stir among the users and raised serious questions about security and discipline within the police station. Many questioned how such a violation could occur in a high-security zone.

Following this incident, the Mira Road police station officials immediately took action and arrested the three youths who made the video. In response to the security lapse, departmental action has also been initiated against the police personnel who were on duty at the time, holding them accountable for the breach. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Saare Badmash Bullet Aur Thar Chalaate Hai': Internet Divided on Haryana DGP's Remark

Advertisement

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 9 November 2025 at 19:05 IST