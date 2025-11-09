Three Arrested for Making Reel While Smoking Inside Police Station

Mumbai: Three youths were arrested after a reel of them smoking inside the Mira Road police station went viral on social media.

This incident took place last night when these boys were brought in with connection of an assault case and kept in the storeroom before the interrogation. However, in a state of intoxication, these youths made a video of themselves smoking cigarettes inside the police station and posted it on social media.

As soon as this video went viral, it caused a stir among the users and raised serious questions about security and discipline within the police station. Many questioned how such a violation could occur in a high-security zone.

Following this incident, the Mira Road police station officials immediately took action and arrested the three youths who made the video. In response to the security lapse, departmental action has also been initiated against the police personnel who were on duty at the time, holding them accountable for the breach.

