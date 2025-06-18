Company Ordered to Pay Rs 25 Lakh to Man Who Never Showed Up for Work

An employee sued an Abu Dhabi company, alleging that despite receiving an offer letter, he was never allowed to start work and denied the salary owed for the period November 11, 2024, to April 7, 2025. Now the company has been ordered to pay him AED 110,400 (approximately Rs 25 lakh) as ‘unpaid salary’ by the court.

He also revealed that he had signed a fixed-term employment contract with the company. The terms of the agreement mentioned a basic monthly salary of AED 7,200 and a total compensation package amounting to AED 24,000. Despite the contract, the company allegedly continued to postpone his start date, due to which he couldn’t join work.

Frustrated by repeated postponements, he took the matter to court to demand the salary he claimed was contractually due.

The company countered that the employee “did not report to duty and went on leave,” asserting he was not entitled to full wages.

However, due to lack of evidence to prove his unauthorised absence, the court ruled in favour of the employee and noted: “It was clear from the wage report, the employment contract, and the supporting documents submitted through the case management system that the delay in starting work was due to the employer.”