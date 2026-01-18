‘Coolest Gen Alpha Dad’: IndiGo Pilot’s In-Flight Announcement For Daughter Steals Hearts Online | WATCH

An IndiGo pilot surprised his daughter and her classmates on a flight with a playful, Gen Alpha-style announcement that quickly went viral, drawing praise across social media.

Pilot Gurdish Singh used the aircraft’s public announcement system to address his daughter and her classmates, who were travelling together. What followed was not the usual safety briefing but a carefully crafted attempt to speak the language of today’s generation.

“I’m going to quickly attempt a Gen Alpha speech for all my Gen Alpha sixth graders, and let’s see how it goes.”

Setting the tone, the captain leaned fully into Gen Alpha slang, instantly winning over young passengers and adults listening in.

“Okay. So, hi awesome passengers. This is your captain. Today’s flight is extra special, as I told you, my daughter is on board. I’m sliding in with a quick vibe check.”

As laughter spread through the cabin, the announcement continued with playful metaphors and internet references that resonated strongly online once the clip surfaced on Instagram.

“We are all about to eat this plane down the runway and head up into the sky. No cap. So, grab your snacks, chill in your seats, and vibe out. We’ll be cruising at about 36,000 ft. My crew will make sure it’s all good vibes up in here,” he added.

Passengers were encouraged to enjoy the journey, with Singh adding a visual tease. “Don’t forget to peek out the window, you might see some pretty lit views. The flight’s going to be straight fire as we roll down the 67 into the highway.”

The pilot then mixed humour with reassurance, using a gaming reference familiar to his young audience.

“Okay, we’re hoping for smooth skies, but if it gets bumpy like an obby in Roblox, then make sure your seat belts are tight.” He also reminded students to behave, slipping back into classic dad mode without breaking character.

“And whatever you do, do not make my ladies in blue part of your prank missions, okay?” The announcement ended on a personal note directed at his daughter. “And Karam, please behave. Your dad’s flying the plane, so, yeah.”

The video of the announcement quickly gained traction online, with users calling it the “coolest dad moment” and praising the pilot for balancing professionalism with genuine affection. Many applauded how the moment humanised air travel, turning a routine flight into a memory the children will likely never forget.

