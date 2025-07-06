'Coolest Spots Ever!': German Influencer Reveals 5 Underrated Places to Visit in Japan’s Kyushu

Japan: Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, these iconic cities often top every traveler's Japan itinerary. But if you’ve already checked those off your list, a viral Instagram video by travel influencer “@alexweldertravels” might just inspire your next adventure. The video, which has gained hundreds of likes in just a few days, shines a spotlight on some of Japan’s most underrated yet breathtaking destinations, all tucked away in Kyushu, the southwestern gem of the country.

In the video, Alex shares that while Japan’s famous cities are worth visiting, they can often feel overcrowded. For those craving more serene, authentic experiences, Kyushu offers a perfect mix of stunning nature, cultural depth, vibrant cities, and mouthwatering cuisine.

Here are some of the top recommendations from his list:

1. Fukuoka

Image: Shutterstock

As the capital of the Kyushu region, Fukuoka is best known as the birthplace of Hakata Ramen, one of Japan’s most beloved noodle dishes. The city is also known for its friendly locals and laid-back charm, making it a great entry point into the region.

2. Kumamoto

Image: Pixabay

This peaceful city boasts one of Japan’s most beautiful and often-overlooked castles. It's also the hometown of Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the best-selling manga series One Piece. With fewer tourists, Kumamoto offers a more relaxed vibe without compromising on cultural richness.

3. Kagoshima & Sakurajima

Image: iStock

Located at the southern tip of mainland Japan, Kagoshima has a subtropical climate and palm-lined streets. Just across the bay is Sakurajima, Japan’s most active volcano. Visitors can rent a bike and explore the island that emerged from volcanic eruptions, a rare and thrilling experience.

4. Mount Aso

Image: iStock

Situated in the heart of Kyushu, Mount Aso is one of the largest active volcanoes in the world. Visitors can take a bus up to the crater, enjoy scenic hikes, and take in panoramic views of the surrounding highlands.

5. Takachiho Gorge

Image: iStock

Arguably one of Japan’s most beautiful natural wonders, this gorge features towering cliffs, crystal-clear waters, and a picturesque waterfall you can float under by renting a rowboat. Be sure to book at least two weeks in advance for the boat ride. While you’re there, hop on the Amaterasu Heritage Train, a short ride that crosses Japan’s highest railway bridge, offering unmatched views of the countryside.

Whether you're a seasoned traveler or planning your first trip to Japan, Kyushu promises experiences that go beyond the typical tourist trail , and offers a refreshing take on Japan’s rich cultural and natural heritage.