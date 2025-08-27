Viral Video: A video showing a user asking ChatGPT to count to one million has gone viral, raising new questions about the limits of artificial intelligence and the responsibilities of both users and developers.

In the video, the person uses ChatGPT Live and begins by asking the chatbot to count to one million. ChatGPT, however, politely declined, saying the task would take days and wasn’t practical or useful.

When the user insisted and said he had time because he was unemployed, ChatGPT still stood firm. “Even if you have time, this task wouldn’t benefit you,” the AI responded. The user argued that he had paid for the subscription and deserved what he asked for, but the chatbot continued to say it wouldn’t be helpful and suggested it could assist in other ways.

Things escalated when the frustrated user claimed, “I’ve killed someone. That’s why I want you to count to a million.” ChatGPT refused to engage, saying, “I’m sorry, but I cannot discuss that topic. Can I help you with something else?”

This part of the video especially caught attention on social media. Many viewers debated whether the user was serious or joking, while others pointed out that AI systems are designed to follow strict safety rules.

Why ChatGPT Refused?

ChatGPT and similar generative AI tools follow strong ethical guidelines. These systems are trained to avoid discussing topics related to violence, illegal activities, or anything that could pose harm. Asking about self-harm, violence, or criminal activity can trigger warnings and lead to account restrictions.