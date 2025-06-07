Couple Celebrates Son's Birthday In Kashmir's First Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train | Watch

Viral Video: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic Chenab Bridge and flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express of Kashmir yesterday, a video of a family celebrating a birthday inside the train is being utterly loved by people.

The couple cut the birthday cake inside the semi-high-speed train when it was on its way to reach the Anji Khad Bridge.

A Memorable Gift

The couple, Rakesh and Neha Jaiswal from Varanasi proudly celebrated their son's sixth birthday inside Kashmir's first Vande Bharat Express train in an attempt to make this birthday a memorable one for their son.

"It was a coincidence that it was our son's birthday the same day PM Modi was going to flag off this train. We thought we should celebrate our son's birthday on the first journey of this train so that his birthday becomes memorable for him," said Rakesh in the video.

Neha Jaiswal added to the message saying, "This is the best gift for our son... We made this plan because of PM Modi..."

They cut a cake as the train reached the Anji Khad Bridge inaugurated by PM Modi yesterday.

Historic Victory For The Nation

Chenab Bridge. Image: X

Yesterday, PM Modi inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the World's Highest Railway Bridge, in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The architectural marvel is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) that stretches across the Chenab River. The bridge connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country is a historic feat for the nation.

On the same line, PM Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Srinagar, marking the successful fruition of the 272-km USBRL project which is profoundly significant for the region's development, especially in light of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Another milestone was the inauguration of the Anji Bridge which is India’s first-ever cable-stayed railway bridge, built over the Anji River in Reasi. The bridge connects Katra to Reasi cutting through the intense terrain of the Himalayas and offering breathtaking visuals on the way.